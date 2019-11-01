Mr. and Mrs. Don Utlaut, of Sedalia, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Janie Rugen and Don Utlaut were married Nov. 15, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City.
Don is retired from the University of Missouri and Jamie is retired from Insurance Benefits Group.
The couple have four children: Terri (Brett) Moore of St. Peters, Cathy Utlaut of Springfield, Dana (Jonathan) Mulch of Kansas City, Gary Utlaut of Lenexa, Kansas and four grandchildren.
