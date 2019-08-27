HENRY COUNTY — A Clinton man is seriously injured after he wrecked his vehicle into a house during a pursuit with deputies this weekend.
According to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office press release, around 11 p.m. Sunday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and continued to travel eastbound on state Route 52. Upon entering Calhoun, the driver lost control on a curve, overcorrected and the vehicle struck an occupied house.
The driver, Tyler Reed, 21, of Clinton, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The occupant of the house was not injured.
Reed was driving on a suspended license and is on probation. The vehicle was also found to be stolen from the Kansas City area and had been pursued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the same day in Cass County.
Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.