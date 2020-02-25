A Versailles man has been charged in connection with a 2017 Sedalia rape and child molestation.
Jesus A. Vanegas-Esquivel, 27, has been charged with felony second-degree rape and fourth-degree child molestation for a child less than 17 years of age.
According to court documents, a juvenile was interviewed at Child Safe of Central Missouri in August 2017 in reference to allegations of child molestation. The juvenile stated they were at a residence on West 20th Street. One of the residents had left and the juvenile was on the couch, lying on their stomach. The juvenile stated they woke up to pain and Vanegas-Esquivel was on top of them. They said Vanegas-Esquivel had his pants pulled down and the juvenile’s pants had been pulled down too.
When shown anatomically correct drawings, the juvenile indicated Vanegas-Esquivel touched their genitalia and backside with his penis and hands. According to court documents, the juvenile said they were able to get Vanegas-Esquivel off of them and he immediately ran into the bathroom.
The juvenile said they went outside to call their father. The other resident returned and the juvenile told them what happened. According to the documents, the resident confronted Vanegas-Esquivel about the allegations and he admitted to the allegations in two text messages.
According to court documents, the juvenile was seen at Children’s Mercy Hospital where a SAFE kit was done. The kit was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab which confirmed on Aug. 26, 2017, “a strain consistent with seminal fluid was detected” on various swabs from the victim.
At the time, Vanegas-Esquivel had fled and was not located. On Feb. 20, a Morgan County detective located Vanegas-Esquivel in Versailles. He was taken to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office where an SPD detective spoke to him. Vanegas-Esquivel admitted to the rape in August 2017 and the molestation.
Vanegas-Esquivel was transported to Pettis County and is being held at the Pettis County Jail on no bond.
