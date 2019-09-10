The 17th annual Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League, will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
The event offers a 5K and 10K run that is USATF certified and uses a professional timing company. Medals are presented to the top three finishers in each age category.
It also has a 1.2-mile poker walk course. Walkers stop at five tables and draw a playing card. At the end of the course, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association determine the winning poker hands. The veterans at the home participate in this event with the assistance of volunteers.
In 2018, more than $15,000 was raised to help the 200 veterans who live at the home with everything from providing free ice cream at the canteen, outings all over West Central Missouri, musical entertainment, happy hour, food events and more. This year’s proceeds will be used for those programs in addition to a Branch of Service Week set for Nov. 4-9 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.
The cost is $15 for the poker walk, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. The deadline to receive a shirt is Sept. 13. Pick up an entry form at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Rd., or visit 2019valrun.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services, at 660-429-4661.
