With a goal to collect food items for individuals in need, all military veterans at the University of Central Missouri and in the local community are invited to participate in the Veterans Engaging Through Service (VETS) Ruck March from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at UCM.
According to Kenneth Wall, a UCM senior criminal justice major from Oak Grove, the Ruck March gets its name from a “rucksack,” which is how military personnel identify their backpacks or “ruck” for short, when they carry them on a march.
The goal is to fill the rucksacks with items for donation to the Campus Cupboard. This university-operated facility is located in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and provides food for UCM students and employees who are in need.
Veterans can bring non-perishable food and toiletries in their rucks to the event. Students are also collecting donations outside the Military and Veterans Success Center, located on the lower level of the Elliott Student Union, and at Bi-Lo Country Mart and CashSaver in Warrensburg.
The 1.5-mile route will start at the UCM quadrangle flagpole. The route will take walkers north on Holden Street, where the group will stop at the Johnson County Courthouse, then travel north to Shepard Park, and south on College Street back to UCM. It will end at the Campus Cupboard.
UCM’s food service provider, Sodexo, will sponsor lunch for veterans immediately following the walk.
The UCM Student Veterans Organization (SVO) is coordinating the event. Another purpose of the event is to help call attention to the number of veterans who comprise the university community; about 10% of the student body and about 20% of faculty and staff are veterans.
