Chamber cancels annual awards banquet
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it has decided to cancel the annual Awards Banquet scheduled for June 25. It had already been postponed from an earlier date.
The Chamber plans to virtually honor all of the awardees. Details will be announced at a later date.
To receive a refund for pre-paid tickets, contact the Chamber at 660-826-2222.
