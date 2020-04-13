Cooper County Historical Society postpones meeting
The Cooper County Historical Society meeting featuring Dr. Christine Boston speaking about the Don Carlos Homestead has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Prairie Home United Methodist Church.
