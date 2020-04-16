NAACP banquet postponed
The Sedalia/Pettis County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, previously scheduled for April 25, has been postponed. The event will feature entertainment, messages from former scholarship winners, recognition of this year’s scholarship winners, and a guest speaker. The banquet will likely be rescheduled sometime in September. Please watch for fliers and news items about the rescheduled event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.