Sedalia Young Professionals cancel events
Sedalia Young Professionals has canceled several upcoming events. The April quarterly meeting, the April monthly networking lunch at Mighty Melt, and the Earth Day Expo have all been canceled. The quarterly meeting will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.
For more information, visit sedaliayoungprofessionals.com or facebook.com/sedaliayoungprofessionals.
Senior centers will remain closed to public
Care Connection for Aging Services’ senior centers and central office remain closed to the public as they continue to provide home-delivered meals, pick-up meal service and telephone reassurance to homebound older adults.
These closures will remain in effect indefinitely in accordance with the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America. Federal authorities on Tuesday issued a new advisory asking people to stay home unless they must go out for essential business; to practice social distancing; and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more until at least April 30. Several of Care Connection’s 13 counties are under stay-at-home orders from their local governments.
To arrange a meal pickup or delivery, or to arrange telephone reassurance, call your local senior center during regular hours. The Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave., can be reached at 660-826-0713.
