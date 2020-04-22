Sedalia Municipal Court dates postponed
The Sedalia Municipal Court has been suspended through May 15 by Judge Paul Beard and pursuant of the mandate of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri. This affects the following court dates:
Wednesday, April 22 cases have been moved to May 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 29 cases have been moved to May 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 6 cases have been moved to June 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 13 cases have been moved to June 10 at 8:30 a.m.
If an individual has an attorney they should contact their office for their new court date.
If an individual does not have an attorney they should check www.courts.mo.gov for their new court date.
The Sedalia Municipal Court can be contacted at 660-827-3000 ext. 1160 or 1161 or at courtclerk@cityofsedalia.com.
American Legion cancels Memorial Day ceremonies
American Legion Post No. 642 has canceled Memorial Day ceremonies in Sedalia. Flags will still be placed on veteran graves Saturday morning, May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.