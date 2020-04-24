Recreation area closures extended
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District has extended its recreation area closures through June 1.
Individuals with paid campsite or shelter reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.
For more information on the status of USACE recreation area closures, citizens are asked to check their local lakes webpage (www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations.aspx) or Facebook page before traveling.
Highway Patrol resumes limited CDL testing
Beginning April 27, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license applicants with essential needs.
The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide. Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine locations and times these services are offered. For information on driver examination stations, visit www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp
The Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure the recommended social distancing measures are followed. All applicants should wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility.
The patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a CDL written examination if you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not medically cleared; you have had contact with any person diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19; a medical professional, hospital staff, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or you have an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom related to COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
The patrol also reminds the public there are several coronavirus-related extensions in Missouri for licenses, permits and registrations. Information on the extensions can be viewed at dor.mo.gov/open.php.
