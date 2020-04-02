Get Fit announces changes
To help teams stay within local social distancing guidelines, the Democrat is asking Get Fit teams to select a timeslot for the final weigh-in from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Brian's Gym. Teams should sign up at https://bit.ly/2UBuOuo. It is preferred that teams weigh-in together but that isn't required.
For more information or if teams don't see a timeslot that works for them, contact Publisher Will Weibert at will@sedaliademocrat.com or 660-530-0282.
Due to those same guidelines, the Democrat is canceling its Get Fit reception planned for Tuesday, April 21 at The Lantern House. The Democrat is still looking forward to seeing how all of the Get Fit teams did this year and celebrating with them virtually in the Get Fit Sedalia group on Facebook.
Warrensburg Parks and Rec offers update
The Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, as well as all parks facilities, which include playgrounds, shelters, benches/tables, ball fields, tennis courts and the ABC Building, will be closed through April 30 and all recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events will be postponed or canceled.
All trails and grounds will remain open and accessible to the public, to the extent reasonably consistent with social distancing.
All Community Center All-Access Pass Memberships, as well as any related charges, have been paused and credit for lost time will be applied to all memberships.
For more information, visit www.warrensburg-mo.com.
