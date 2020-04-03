Municipal court closure continues
Sedalia Municipal Court has been suspended through May 1 by order of Judge Paul Beard and pursuant to the mandate of the Missouri Supreme Court. This affects the following Sedalia court dates:
Wednesday, April 8 cases have been moved to May 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 15 cases have been moved to May 13 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 22 cases have been moved to May 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 29 cases have been moved to May 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Individuals with questions should contact their attorney for their new court date. Individuals without an attorney should check www.courts.mo.gov.
Payments may still be made by calling the Court Office or at www.courts.mo.gov. Individuals are asked to not email their credit/debit card number. Payments may be placed in the Water Department dropbox. The individual’s name, phone number and the word “COURT” should be on the outside of the envelope.
For more information, contact the Sedalia Municipal Court at 660-827-3000 ext. 1160 or 1161 or courtclerk@cityofsedalia.com.
Highway Patrol extends testing suspension
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15. This includes operator, commercial driver license, and motorcycle testing.
In addition, the Patrol is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 15. This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.
License Office to remain closed
The Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center will be closed April 6 to April 10.
Central Missouri Speedway cancels April activities
Central Missouri Speedway has canceled all April activities due to the stay-at-home order in Johnson County effective through April 30. For more information, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.
OATS continues temporary procedures
OATS Transit has not set a date to return to normal operations. The organization will do so when it is safe, as determined by government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
