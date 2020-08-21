Green Ridge Alumni meeting postponed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Ridge Alumni Association annual luncheon and meeting has been postponed until May 2021. The graduating classes of 1970 and 1971 will be honored at that time. For more information, call Linda Reed, alumni association president, at 660-851-0477.
