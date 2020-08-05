Show Me Rockfest postponed
The Show Me Rockfest slated for Saturday, Aug. 8 on the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg will be postponed until October with more details coming soon.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the fest wasn’t forced to cancel, but organizers were informed that masks would be mandatory during the entire day and “during the first week of August outdoors this is just not possible.”
For those who purchased a ticket, they will be honored for the rescheduled event. Ticket holders will also be allowed to bring a guest at no charge.
