Virus Closures July 24 By Democrat Staff Jul 23, 2020

Lake Creek Campmeeting canceled

The 2020 Lake Creek Campmeeting worship services have been canceled. The dates for the 2021 Campmeeting are Aug.1-8, 2021.
