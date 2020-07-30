Birthright to cancel fundraiser
Pettis County Birthright has decided to cancel its annual fundraising sale this year. Birthright is concerned for the health and welfare of all volunteers who help with the sale and those who attend. It plans to host the sale in early spring 2021.
The Birthright office continues to be open to help those who are pregnant or think they may be. For more information, call 660-826-9060 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
