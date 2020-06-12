2020 Honor Flights grounded nationally
The Honor Flight national office announced all Honor Flights are grounded for the remainder of 2020. There will be no Honor Flights from anywhere in the country until sometime in 2021.
Among the many lessons veterans have taught everyone is resilience, patience and prioritizing the needs of others. Honor Flight will call upon those qualities now and looks forward to next spring when it hopes to once again take to the skies to honor those who have protected the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.