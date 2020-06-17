Virus closures June 18 By Democrat Staff Jun 17, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day Viebrock reunion canceledThe annual Viebrock family reunion will not be hosted this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News NCAA gives green light to football, basketball offseason workout plans Danny Masterson charged with rape 'It was just perfect': Ellie Goulding duetted with heartthrob Craig David at her wedding Dina Lohan engaged to internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler again Pettis County Sheriff addresses questions concerning cameras University of Arkansas Little Rock Chancellor's List Triple H Family Farms expands each year MU students study rural health in Sedalia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles"Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justiceUpdated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shootingNew family, farm and home store to open in SedaliaParson announces Missouri State Fair will be hostedNo weapon found in vehicle of Sedalia woman shot by deputyBenton County resurfacing projects to begin next weekPolice Reports June 13Staffing company opens in SedaliaPage to resign from Sedalia City CouncilFree COVID-19 testing offered in Sedalia Images Videos CommentedSedalia Parks and Rec announces reopening plans (3)"Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (2)Benton County Sheriff's Office provides details on Wednesday night shooting (2)One killed, one injured in Benton County shooting (2)How's your garden? (1)Marriage licenses May 23 (1)PHOTOS: Crowd gathers for Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (1)Pettis County adopts State Public Health Order (1)Crowd gathers for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest (1)Liberty Park Bridge focal point of fiction book (1) Upcoming Events Jun 19 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Jun 19, 2020 Jun 23 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Online Poll Do you plan to attend the 2020 Missouri State Fair? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.