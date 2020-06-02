Memorial Pow Wow canceled
The annual Robert Woolery Sr. Memorial Pow Wow has been canceled.
Child Safe cancels egg hunt
Child Safe of Central Missouri has canceled the Cottontails Eggs-Travaganza scheduled for June 13.
Ticketholders will be issued a refund and sponsors may either earmark their payment as a donation or receive a refund. Child Safe will be in contact with those people over the next week to make refund arrangements.
Child Safe will host an online silent auction later this month using the donated prizes.
For more information, contact Executive Director Mari Asbury at 660-829-3434.
Warrensburg Parks and Rec provides update
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Warrensburg Community Center, including the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, will remain closed until June 15. All community center memberships and any related charges have been paused and credit for lost time filled will be applied to all memberships.
All Warrensburg park facilities including ballfields, playgrounds, shelters, bathrooms, benches/tables and the ABC Building will remain closed until further notice. The Nassif Aquatic Center is closed for the 2020 summer season. All baseball, softball, tee ball and tiny t sports programs have been canceled for the 2020 summer season and Summer Day Camp is postponed until further notice.
Trails, grounds, tennis courts, the skate park, Lions Lake, Blind Boone Park and the Old Drum Dog Park are open and accessible to the public to the extent reasonably consistent with social distancing requirements.
