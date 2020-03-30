Parks and Rec announces additional updates
The following events have been rescheduled or canceled by the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. Registered participants who have questions can call 660-826-4930.
• Adult Spring Volleyball – league has been canceled; team captains will be notified.
• Adult Summer Softball - league registration continues until April 17. League start will be delayed until June.
• Dance with Grace/Tumbling – April classes are canceled.
• Pickleball – April classes are canceled. Tentatively resumes May 4.
• Pound – April classes are canceled. Tentatively resumes May 4.
• Shelter Rentals – rentals canceled through April 30.
• Sit & Fit – April classes are canceled. Tentatively resumes May 7.
• Superhero Party – rescheduled to Aug. 7.
• Tiny Tots Play Park – will not meet the rest of the season. Resumes in September.
• Youth Baseball – practices start May 4; more details TBA.
For more information and continued updates, visit sedaliaparks.com or the department’s Facebook page. Information will also be available through Textcaster.
