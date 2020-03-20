Sedalia Municipal Court dates postponed
The Sedalia Municipal Court has been suspended through April 3. by order of 18th Circuit Court Judge Robert Koffman and pursuant to the mandate of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri. This affects the following City of Sedalia Court dates: Monday March 23, Wednesday March 25, and Wednesday April 1. If an individual has an attorney, they should contact their office for their new court date. If an individual does not have an attorney they should check www.courts.mo.gov (case.net) for their new court date. All dates will be updated by 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020.
Payments may still be made by calling the court office or online at www.courts.mo.gov. Individuals should not email their credit/debit card number.
Questions should be directed to the Sedalia Municipal Court at 660-827-3000 exxt. 1160 or 1161 or courtclerk@cityofsedalia.com.
COVID-19 Community Helpline established for non-emergency questions
In a collaborative effort between the City of Sedalia and Pettis County, a helpline has been established to address citizens’ questions and concerns: 660-851-7686. This helpline will answer non-emergency questions only. Call 911 for all emergencies.
While area health professionals dedicate themselves to lessening the impact of COVID-19, the helpline team will be available to share information and work to address other concerns that may arise as everyone adjusts to a new daily routine.
Currently, there are enough assigned resources to answer calls between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and as much as possible on evenings and weekends.
Citizens are welcome to leave a voicemail or send their questions via email as well:
covidhelpline@cityofsedalia.com
OATS Transit Service During COVID-19 Crisis
OATS Transit is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our riders and staff. As the company continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, OATS Transit will only be providing essential service transportation starting March 23 through at least April 6. The company will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly in hopes business can soon return to normal.
Essential service transportation is defined as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, food banks, etc. “This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” said Dorothy Yeager Executive Director. Individuals who are sick should stay home.
Several measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses: Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day, and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with. The amount of people on each bus will be limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers. Non-essential appointments should be delayed if possible to limit exposure.
During the COVID-19 crisis, riders should expect drivers to refrain from touching any personal belongings and packages. We ask riders to be understanding and prepared for this adjustment to our normal routine.
A number of partnering agencies have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops and day programs. This has dramatically reduced ridership and helps lessen the spread of germs. We will continue to keep everyone updated on our website and social media. Please visit the website at www.oatstransit.org/health and follow us on facebook.com/oatstransit.
Clover Dell Park to close
Clover Dell Park will close at sundown Friday, March 20 until further notice.
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging patrons to not use park playgrounds, shelters and other facilities until further notice. The staff is working to clean and sanitize all equipment and facilities.
The department will be reevaluating the closings as needed. Residents should view the departments website and Facebook page for updates. The department will also send out updates through their Textcaster service. The department can be reached at 660-826-4930
Convention Hall to close
Access to Convention Hall at Liberty Park will be limited to staff only until further notice starting noon Friday, March 20.
All scheduled activities will be postponed until further notice. All park restrooms will be closed at noon Friday, March 20 until further notice. Closings will be reevaluated as needed.
Curbside recycling and alley collection of garbage temporarily halted
The City of Sedalia will temporarily discontinue curbside recycling collection effective Tuesday, March 24, until further notice. This will allow residents to use both their blue recycling and gray garbage carts for garbage. The goal is to ensure that all garbage is in an enclosed cart preventing any garbage from blowing or rain from collecting inside the carts. Curbside recycling services will resume after concerns related to the virus have passed.
As a precautionary measure during this public health emergency, the City will be moving all garbage collection to curbside effective Tuesday, March 24, until further notice. This will allow garbage collection to occur using automated trucks and limiting sanitation staff’s direct contact with any residential waste materials. The only exception to automated collection will be along U.S. Highway 50 (Broadway Ave.) where there is not a safe method for collecting carts from the roadway. Those residents living along Broadway Ave. will continue to have their carts collected in the alley.
Residents who previously placed their carts in alleys for collection will need to have their carts curbside by 11 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
No parking will be allowed along these roadways from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the scheduled collection day, so that residents may safely place and retrieve their carts from the curb and to allow for collection by automated trucks.
All other residents not in these areas need to continue to have their carts at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection days. Residents with questions or need assistance concerning any Public Works issues, please call 660-827-3000, ext. 1166.
Birthright sale postponed
The Annual Birthright Sale scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed until June 19 and 20. For more information, please call the office between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 660-826-9060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.