License Office temporarily closes
Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center is closed March 23-28 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sedalia Municipal Court dates postponed
Sedalia Municipal Court has been suspended through April 17 by order of Judge Paul Beard and pursuant to the mandate of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri.
This affects the following Sedalia court dates:
Monday, March 23.
Wednesday, March 25.
Wednesday, April 1.
Wednesday, April 8 cases have been moved to 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Wednesday, April 15 cases have been moved to 8:30 a.m. May 13.
Individuals with questions should contact their attorney for their new court date. Individuals without an attorney should check www.courts.mo.gov.
Payments may still be made by calling the Court Office or at www.courts.mo.gov. Individuals are asked to not email their credit/debit card number. Payments may be placed in the Water Department dropbox. The individual’s name, phone number and the word “COURT” should be on the outside of the envelope.
For more information, contact the Sedalia Municipal Court at 660-827-3000 ext. 1160 or 1161 or courtclerk@cityofsedalia.com.
Bothwell to restrict all visitors
Bothwell Regional Health Center will begin to restrict all visitors effective March 24. Special consideration will be given for patient guardians, significant others of delivering mothers, patient transportation and comfort care patients.
In the interest of keeping the only ill individuals in the hospital current patients and to conserve supplies for the healthcare workers to be able to take care of ill patients, Bothwell has also made the decision to cancel all elective surgeries. Patients will be notified by the appropriate office to discuss their specific surgery and will be contacted to reschedule when elective surgeries start again.
For questions about COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens at 877-435-8411.
For more information, visit brhc.org/covid19.
Sedalia Park & Rec activity updates
Due to the guidelines regarding COVID-19, the following Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department events have been rescheduled or canceled. Registered participants who have questions can call the parks department office at 660-826-4930.
Autism Awareness Fair and 5K – rescheduled to Sept. 5.
Breakfast with the Bunny – canceled.
Easter Egg Hunt – canceled.
Mismatched 5K – postponed, date TBA.
Paws in the Park – canceled.
Tween Egg Hunt – canceled.
Vaccination clinic – postponed, date TBA.
Visit the Sedalia Parks Department website and Facebook pages for updates. The department will also send out updates through its Textcaster service.
Missouri campgrounds closed, parks open
Missouri State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging effective Friday, March 27 through Thursday, April 30. This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging. Missouri State Parks will remain open to the public, including day-use areas, boat ramps and trails.
All fees associated with camping and park-run lodging reservations, including reservation, cancellation and modification fees, beginning the night of Friday, March 27 through the night of Thursday, April 30 will be refunded. Park staff will inform guests already in the campgrounds of this change and will work with them to adjust their reservations and on any needed refunds. The call center will contact campers with reservations who have yet to arrive.
For individuals with an existing reservation, call the Reservation Call Center at 1-877-422-6766. The call center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.