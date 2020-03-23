City of Sedalia limits access to Municipal Building
Access to the Sedalia Municipal Building will be limited to staff only until further notice. This action began Thursday, March 19. Offices within the Municipal Building may still be reached by calling 660-827-3000. Many employee emails are also available by department on the City of Sedalia's website, www.cityofsedalia.com.
All essential services continue. This temporary change will free up resources to focus in other ways to navigate through this situation.
Court, Finance, and Water utility payments may be made online and the new Water Department drop box located at the Municipal Building is still available. Water payments may also be made by telephone by calling 660-851-1704.
Sedalia Animal Shelter
Effective Sunday, March 22, the Sedalia Animal Shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers and community service workers. Please note that animal control services will be limited. Pet owners are strongly encouraged to keep their pets at home. Summons can and will be issued for pets running at large when necessary.
Making the Band concert canceled
Making the Band-Sedalia 2020, scheduled for June 6 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sedalia Compost Site
The City of Sedalia's Compost Site will be closed beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice. Once concerns related to community spread of COVID-19 have passed, the site will be reopened to the public.
Whiteman Air Force Base cancels 2020 Wings Over Whiteman airshow
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base’s 2020 Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show, originally scheduled for June 13 and 14, is now cancelled.
Base officials cancelled the large, public event to better confront the challenges of combating the spread of coronavirus. The Department of the Air Force already suspended public outreach activities and support to community events in the United States and at its overseas locations, through May 15, including on-base and civilian-sponsored air and space shows.
Although this year’s Wings Over Whiteman was scheduled for June, Whiteman AFB officials made the proactive, precautionary decision to cancel the air and space show and focus base resources on keeping Airmen and their families safe while maintaining the B-2 Spirit strategic bomber mission.
“I am disappointed to cancel Wings Over Whiteman; however, we absolutely must keep our military and civilian communities healthy and safe,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “I appreciate all the hard work that has already gone into planning the event — it is a team effort and I am personally grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding.”
Whiteman AFB plans to host the next Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show in 2022. For more information on the future event follow https://www.facebook.com/wingsoverwhiteman/.
Changes to MU Extension Programming
Face-to-face meetings and programs through the MU Extension have been cancelled until May 15, 2020. This has created adjustments with the Extension cancelling some events, while others continue with a different format.
Thursday, April 9, a Sheep and Goat Workshop originally scheduled in Stockton, will instead be hosted as a webinar rather than face-to-face. The program is from 6 to 9 p.m. Patrick Davis, Jennifer Lutes, and Eugene Schmitz will present the program. It covers nutrition, economics, and parasite management. In addition to viewing the presentations, participants will be able to ask questions directly or type questions into a “chat room” for presenters to answer. It is a different way of interacting, but this is an opportunity for those of you engaged in small ruminant enterprises to gather some information in the comfort of your home.
The Cedar County Extension Center will be handling the registrations for this event, and registration is due by Tuesday, April 7. Call the Cedar County Extension Center at (417) 276-3313 for additional details. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to access the program.
Travis Harper who is an agronomy field specialist in Clinton, has switched several upcoming programs to this webinar format as well. For the next several Wednesday evenings, he will be presenting programs on pasture renovation and management, spring lawn management, and an introduction to honey bees and bee keeping. E-mail Harper at harpertw@missouri.edu or call the Henry County Extension Center at (660) 885-5556 for more information on accessing these programs.
Another possible change may be the accessibility of local MU Extension offices. Please call in advance to see if the local office is open or if there are alternate ways to access the information.
