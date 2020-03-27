License Office to remain closed until April 5
The Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center will be closed March 30 to April 5.
Recorder of Deeds changes office hours
The hours of the Pettis County Recorder of Deeds’ Office in the Pettis County Courthouse are now 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. No marriage license applications will be issued from March 27 through April 10. The office staff will continue to receive and process documents via mail, drop-offs by appointment and the dropbox located on the east side of the courthouse. E-recording will be processed until 4 p.m. After 1 p.m. all office staff will be working from home. Calls will be answered until 4:30 p.m.
UCM Campus Cupboard sets new hours
The University of Central Missouri Campus Cupboard recently announced new hours.
Beth Rutt, director of student activities, said the Campus Cupboard plans to be open 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursdays throughout the rest of the school year to help individuals and families meet their food needs. It kicked off its new schedule March 25, and within the first 90 minutes it had served 92 students, enough to deplete the whole supply of pre-packaged food items for that day.
The Campus Cupboard opened its doors in October 2013. Through the generosity of private individuals, Harvesters food network, and local contributors, Walmart and ALDI grocery store, the campus distribution center serves about 500 individuals per month. Pickup is on the east side of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center
Rutt encourages food donations and monetary contributions that will help purchase items for those in need. The center also has a need for plastic bags it can use in pre-packaging.
For more information, contact Rutt at 660-909-1870.
Family Support Division announces changes
Starting Saturday, March 28, the Missouri Family Support Division Call Center will temporarily operate seven days a week and expand hours to handle the growing influx of calls from low-income Missourians for services. The temporary hours will be 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has approved the Department of Social Services Family Support Division’s waiver request to temporarily suspend Food Stamp telephone interviews.
Missourians can also apply for services by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, sending completed applications and verification documents by to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
For more information, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
