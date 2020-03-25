NoBro postpones art walk
NoBro Art Events has postponed the April 4 downtown art walk to Saturday, May 2.
Sedalia Symphony cancels April performance
The Sedalia Symphony Spring Concert scheduled for April 26 has been canceled. Due to the COVID-19 virus, it became necessary to cancel and conclude the 2019-20 season. One of the highlights would have been performances by the symphony’s scholarship recipients. Those auditions were completed in February and the two recipients will be announced later this spring.
Plans for the 2020-21 season will be coming this summer.
Highway Patrol suspends driver road testing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it is suspending all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations through April 6. This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing as more information becomes available.
Senior centers remain closed, meal delivery continues
Care Connection for Aging Services’ senior centers remain closed to the public as they continue to provide home-delivered meals, pick-up meal service and telephone reassurance to homebound adults.
This includes the Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave., which can be contacted at 660-826-0713.
These closures will remain in effect until at least April 6 district-wide in accordance with the state directives and until at least April 20 in Johnson County, home to the Warrensburg and Holden senior centers and the agency central office. Each center will follow the directives of the local county and city health departments.
All locations will continue to provide services with minimal staff on site and most of the others working remotely from their homes to minimize the spread of the virus.
Many centers have modified their home-delivered meal routes and are freezing meals so they can make deliveries of more meals less frequently. These measures are to protect the older adults receiving meals and the staff and volunteers who are delivering them. Delivery drivers are practicing social distancing and accommodating individual recipients at their homes. Because only employees and delivery volunteers are allowed in centers, older adults must call ahead to pick up meals. The service is available to people 60 and older.
The agency has canceled or suspended exercise classes, services such as tax preparation and in-person care management, in-person educational programs, in-center volunteer activities, and fundraisers until at least April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.