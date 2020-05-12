Mt. Herman cancels Memorial Day event
The Mt. Herman Cemetery Association has canceled its annual Memorial Day Celebration. For more information, contact Charles Wise at 660-221-6133.
Warrensburg Parks and Rec provides COVID-19 update
The Warrensburg Community Center, including the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, all parks facilities, ball fields, playgrounds, shelters, bathrooms, benches/tables and the ABC Building, will remain closed through May 31. All Community Center All-Access Pass Memberships, as well as any related charges, have been paused and credit for lost time billed will be applied to all memberships.
In accordance with the State of Missouri and Johnson County Community Health Services support for the public to safely engage in certain outdoor activities, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will keep all trails and grounds, tennis courts, Skate Park, Lions Lake, Blind Boone Park and the Old Drum Dog Park open and accessible to the public, to the extent reasonably consistent with social distancing requirements.
The department has been working on a solution to open Nassif Aquatic Center but was unsuccessful in finding a plan that would open the pools while implementing social distancing and ensuring the safety of patrons. Due to this, Nassif will remain closed for the 2020 season.
All baseball, softball, Tee Ball and Tiny T’s sports programs have been canceled for the 2020 summer season. Summer Day Camp has been postponed until the middle of June. Staff will be in contact with those affected by postponements and/or cancellations of sports, events, activities and rentals.
