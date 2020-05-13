Memorial Day ceremonies canceled at veterans cemeteries
Memorial Day public ceremonies have been canceled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries.
Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration cautionary guidelines on large gatherings of 10 or more individuals.
On Memorial Day, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery directors will render appropriate honors and lower all flags to half-staff to honor all veterans interred at all five veteran cemeteries in Bloomfield, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Ft. Leonard Wood. The Missouri Veterans Commission will provide a video honoring veterans on its social media platforms in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 and was placed on the last Monday in May.
