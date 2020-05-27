Morgan County school health fair canceled
The Back to School Health Fair hosted by the Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition has been canceled.
MCCKC has hosted the fair for 20 years with the goal of providing Morgan County families and children with useful, positive resources, information and activities. The MCCKC board is working to determine how the funding available can be used to assist the Morgan County schools. The board continues to ask for support and donations. Moving forward, the board hopes to resume the event in the future.
