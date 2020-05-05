Be Forever Young Club cancels meeting
The Be Forever Young Club will not host a meeting Monday, May 11.
Missouri State Parks cancels Katy Trail Ride
Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation have canceled the 2020 Katy Trail Ride scheduled to begin Monday, June 22.
The five-day, 240-mile annual ride draws approximately 350 bicyclists from across the nation and overseas. The decision to cancel this annual event was made based on a variety of factors but the most important consideration is the safety of participants, staff and volunteers. Many of the communities and facilities utilized for the event are not able to accommodate the social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com/2020ktride or email katytrailride@gmail.com.
Firefighter Memorial Ride canceled
Sedalia Firefighters Local 103 has canceled the annual Firefighter Memorial Ride scheduled for this summer.
