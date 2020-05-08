Midwest Stud Ram Sale canceled
Heartland Livestock Services and the Midwest Stud Ram Sale Executive Committee have announced the 2020 Midwest Stud Ram Sale is canceled.
All entry, vendor, and sponsorship fees will be fully refunded. Fees collected will be automatically refunded if paid via credit card or returned by mail if paid with a check.
You do not need to take any action to ensure a refund.
The committee is already planning for the 2021 Midwest Stud Ram Sale and will be offering red-shirted 2020 Yearling Ewes to enter the Brood Ewe Class in 2021. Watch for more details on this offering prior to next year's sale.
A reminder that the Midwest Stud Ram Sale is changing dates in 2021. New dates will fall on the second week following Memorial Day. Watch for updates to the entry and ad deadlines next year. Dates are as follows: June 14-19, 2021; June 13-18, 2022; June 12-17, 2023.
For more information, contact info@midwestsale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.