Virus closures May 9

By Democrat Staff
May 8, 2020

Coin, Stamp & Hobby Show canceled

The annual Coin, Stamp & Hobby Show sponsored by the Central Missouri Coin Club scheduled for May 15 and 16 has been canceled.
