Team SCREAM, Smith-Cotton High School’s competitive robotics team, again this year will host the FIRST Robotics Central Missouri Regional competition April 3-5 at the high school. The success of last year’s event was built on the assistance of more than 150 volunteers who helped with everything from concessions to setting up the competition field. Team SCREAM is again reaching out to the community for volunteers for this year’s regional.
Volunteers do not need to have any background in robotics to help make the regional a success.
To learn more about being a regional volunteer, check out this promo video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy-mjiIj8GY.
To see a recap of last year’s regional and get an idea of what the event is all about, watch this video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qOcV6Nj2jY.
Those interested in helping out should complete this brief survey and Team SCREAM representatives will contact you directly to provide more information: http://bit.ly/2RcOvaw.
