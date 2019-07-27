Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Katy Trail by picking up trash left by receding floodwaters. Anyone interested in helping with this effort is encouraged to grab their bicycles, boots, gloves, long sleeves and bug spray and stop by from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The park will provide plenty of trash bags for any person or group. When a bag is full, or an object is too big to put in a bag, leave it on the shoulder of the trail, and park staff will pick up the full bags.
Volunteers should meet at the Katy Trail North Jefferson trailhead. Park staff will be on hand to give directions and supply trash bags. RSVP by calling the park office at 573-449-7400.
