On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choirs will be hosting the Show Me Classic.
Volunteers are needed to help out throughout the day. This is an all-day event so even those who are only available part of the day there is probably a time slot that will fit your schedule. Those interested in volunteering should contact S-C Vocal Music Director Bryce Hesterman at hestermanb@sedalia200.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.