The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers’ "2020 America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest" and invites the public to vote for the MSHP's cruiser.
The 2020 MSHP submission features a marked, black MSHP Chevrolet Tahoe and marked, black MSHP Dodge Charger sitting on the field of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
This year’s contest will be tabulated through SurveyMonkey. To cast a vote, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3 and scroll through the state agency photos. At the bottom of the page, select “Missouri” as your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Votes can be made once on each of your personal devices from now through noon July 21.
