Ward Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 412 N. Osage Ave., will host a laymen brisket dinner at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The church will serve smoked brisket, baked beans, potato salad, fried cabbage, dessert and a drink for a donation of $10. For delivery call 660-826-5366.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Banner found not guilty of sheriff’s office forgery
- Rookie Reporters: Smith-Cotton to host band competition
- Photo: RE/MAX of Sedalia donates to Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Through TNR, volunteers care for cats
- Sedalia Park Board hears 2019 pool report
- Police Reports Oct. 4
- Pastor's Pulpit: Remember pastors during Appreciation Month
- Bethlehem Baptist to host fall fest
Most Popular
Articles
- Community to host cancer benefits for local woman
- Four in custody after deputies serve search warrant
- Former Sedalian named director at Iowa disabilities center
- Smith-Cotton football player’s touchdown becomes life lesson
- Planning & Zoning votes against medical marijuana special use permit
- Children’s book addresses anxiety, depression
- Kroenke catches 5 TDs, Lincoln beats Sweet Springs 49-12
- Pettis County Juvenile Office appoints new chief officer
- Police Reports Oct. 1
- Northwest elementary hires graduate as elementary principal
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.