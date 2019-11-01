Ward Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 412 N. Osage Ave., will host a layman fried catfish dinner at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The church will serve catfish, cole slaw, spaghetti, dessert and a drink for a donation of $8. For delivery call 660-826-5366. 

