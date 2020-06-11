Warrensburg Parks and Recreation has announced the Warrensburg Community Center will reopen June 15 during its Phase 1 Reopening Plan, which includes limited hours of operation as well as limited activities and access while observing social distancing requirements and sanitation protocols.
Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Access to the building will be limited to 25% capacity. All guests will be temperature-tested at the door and must have up-to-date household information on file to check in at the front desk. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Bathrooms will be open, but lockers, showers, and water fountains will not be available.
The indoor pool will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for lap swim only with a maximum of 6 individuals at a time. The basketball gym will be converted to a walking/running area and the Fitness Center will be available for All-Access members and Day Pass guests only. Group exercise classes, swim lessons and childcare will not be offered. Room, facility, and pool rentals will not be available.
For more information, visit www.warrensburg-mo.com/160/Parks-Recreation.
