The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Warrensburg Community Center will resume normal hours of operation starting June 22.
All facilities including the aquatic center, fitness center, walking track, locker rooms and gymnasium will be available. The department will be practicing social distancing requirements and sanitation protocols.
For more information on hours of operation and policies, visit www.warrensburg-mo.com/408/Warrensburg-Community-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.