WARRENSBURG — After a scoreless, slow-going third period at Walton Stadium, the rivalry game Smith-Cotton and Warrensburg expected finally arrived in the fourth.
As teams exchanged familiarities after the whistle, a testy sequence garnered two penalty flags and positioned the home team on their own 5.
“I didn’t want to get in trouble,” said S-C sophomore Lane Simmons. “So I didn’t run out on the field. But I could tell it was getting heated out there. … Unnecessary, but whatever, it’s a rivalry game.”
Warrensburg endured. Nearly six minutes later, senior quarterback Eli Nappe barreled into the end zone to finish a 95-yard drive and extend the lead to three scores. Luke Othic, junior, intercepted the next pass from Simmons to help secure a 35-16 victory and retain the Silver Tiger Trophy for a third consecutive season.
“You could tell it definitely meant a lot to both teams,” Simmons said. “None of us liked each other. It boiled down to, there was going to be a breaking point in the fourth quarter.
“I’m glad we competed.”
Simmons matched his first pick of the season with his first TD pass in the first quarter. Facing third-and-18, Simmons showed a pump fake before delivering an 82-yard bomb to sophomore Connor Ladd. S-C senior Wesley Morrison converted the PAT to make it 14-7.
S-C’s first-year starter said he signaled the wrong play before the snap, resulting in an aggressive — but successful — fourth-down conversion.
“I called the completely wrong play,” Simmons said. “It wasn’t a bad thing. Coach wasn’t mad. We got the touchdown, that’s what mattered.”
Warrensburg senior Cooper Berry reeled in a pair of TDs in the first period to give the home team an early 14-point lead. He capped the first drive of the game with a 15-yarder and received an 8-yard pass with 3:47 left in the quarter.
Smith-Cotton stopped the home team on fourth down to start the second period. Simmons positioned S-C in the red zone with a 26-yard run and a penalty on the tackle, but the visitors settled for a field goal. Morrison’s FG cut the deficit to 14-10 with 11 minutes to halftime.
While S-C flashed some passing acumen, Simmons said the offense is designed to react to the defense.
“It just depends on the look that the defense gives us,” Simmons said. “We’re trying to spread out the defense to open up both games, and we got to that.”
Warrensburg seniors Greg Smith and Shelby Pittsenbarger torched the Sedalia secondary for scores of 69 yards and 46 yards, respectively, to extend the lead to 28-10 in the second period. S-C sophomore Josiah Oliver intercepted a long pass attempt and junior Everett Wood recorded a sack to end two Warrensburg drives before halftime.
After the break, Simmons completed another fourth-down pass attempt and moved into enemy territory. S-C ultimately turned the ball over on downs, and Warrensburg nearly drained the remainder of the third period. Warrensburg missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt to end the drive.
After a streak of seven years in Sedalia, Warrensburg has retained the Silver Tiger Trophy for three seasons. S-C relinquished the prize with a 21-7 home loss in 2018 and suffered a 48-point shutout last season at Walton Stadium.
Simmons said the team is improving.
“We didn’t get the result that we wanted, but we’re going to build off of it and definitely get better,” Simmons said. “I think that we’re going to start winning some games.”
Smith-Cotton (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) travels next Friday to Jefferson City. The Jays opened Central Missouri Activities Conference play Friday at Rock Bridge.
Warrensburg (2-1) visits Harrisonville next week.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
