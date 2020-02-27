“Snapshots of the Burg,” a joint effort between Warrensburg Main Street and students at the University of Central Missouri, is seeking photo submissions to gather fresh, new images for use in promoting the community to others.
The online contest features six categories in which entries of photos highlighting Warrensburg can be made, along with an opportunity to win prizes. The categories include Burg Dogs, Burg Bites, Burg Buildings, Trip Down Memory Lane, College Life, as well as a category for youth age 18 and under.
The contest closes at midnight March 1. Submissions will be voted on via Facebook likes, and the top photo selected from each category will be announced March 23. Top entries also will be displayed April 3 at the annual Warrensburg Main Street Art Walk, Pine and Holden streets.
Students enrolled in the Advanced Events Management course taught by Keira Solon, assistant professor in the School of Business Strategy, Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies, developed the idea for the competition as part of a collaborative learning experience with Warrensburg Main Street.
For more information, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.