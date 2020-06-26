A Warrensburg man was arrested on charges of felony possession and distribution of child pornography Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control press release, Ronald J. Booker, 39, was arrested for promoting child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and assisted by the Warrensburg Police Department and Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
On June 24, investigators executed a search warrant at Booker’s residence on Anderson Street in Warrensburg where they seized child pornography and computer equipment. Booker was arrested and transported to the Johnson County Jail. Booker has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree promoting child pornography and is being held on a $35,000 bond.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to report anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communication with children to law enforcement.
