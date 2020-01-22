A Warrensburg man has been arrested in connection to a rape that occurred in Sedalia early Saturday morning.
Oscar A. Negrete, 27, of Warrensburg, has been charged with felony second-degree rape.
According to Pettis County Circuit Court documents, dispatch received a 911 call around 1:50 a.m. Saturday from an individual who said they had been raped and the rapist was still in the room with them. When asked if they could get out of the room the caller said the door was locked.
Sedalia police responded to a Heck Avenue residence where they saw a party was going on. The caller appeared to be having a panic attack and was unable to speak to officers. They were taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Officers spoke to a witness who said the caller and Negrete had been away from the party for about 30 minutes. When the witness went looking for them they found a room inside the residence with a locked door and had to use a tool to unlock the door. When the witness entered the room they found Negrete on the ground, fully clothed and “pretending to be asleep.” The caller was also lying on the ground with no pants on.
Another witness and owner of the residence also spoke to officers. The owner said the caller was outside with the rest of the party when they threw up on their clothes. Negrete then allegedly carried the caller back into the house by himself and was gone for about 30 minutes before police arrived.
Negrete told officers he had been in a room with the caller when they started to hyperventilate during a conversation. When asked why the caller was not wearing any pants, Negrete said the caller was wearing pants. Negrete was transported to the Sedalia Police Department for an interview.
Negrete said he and another male walked the caller up to the room and the other guy gave the caller some clothes because the caller had thrown up on theirs. Negrete admitted to being alone in the room with the caller for about 10 to 20 minutes but denied having any sexual contact with the victim.
A written statement was collected from the caller at the hospital and they also spoke with officers. The caller said they “blacked out” at some point during the night and when they came to they were in a room with Negrete. Negrete was allegedly on top of them and raping them. The caller said they “played along” because they were worried Negrete might escalate things. After Negrete got off of them, they called 911.
During the investigation, a broken pill was located on a bed where Negrete was sitting. Since the pill was broken it was not identified but did have markings and an appearance similar to Viagra or a substance causing the same effect, according to court documents. The owner of the residence said there were no prescription pills in their residence.
A rape kit was done and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab along with DNA from Negrete.
Negrete is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is not to have any contact with the caller.
