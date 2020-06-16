Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will be moving to a phase 2 reopening plan on June 16.
All Warrensburg parks and grounds, including playgrounds, shelters and ballfields, will be open to the public on June 16. The Warrensburg Community Center is scheduled to open Monday, June 15 with limited hours and operations the first week. It will then be followed by a phased in plan for rentals, classes and programs being announced later.
Staff is also working on a reopening plan for Nassif Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season, with an opening date and more information to be announced.
Staff will be following social distancing protocol and asks the public to help them to continue taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others.
