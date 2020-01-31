The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce invites the public to browse gifts and goodies from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at a Valentine-themed shop night supporting local home-based and small businesses.
Items will include baked goods, jewelry, home décor, bath products, apparel and more. There will be vendor booths set up in the Multipurpose Rooms at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. in Warrensburg. Customers will be able to find Valentine gift ideas for their loved ones or treats for themselves. Each purchase will earn customers a raffle ticket and there will be a drawing at the end of the night.
For more information, contact the chamber, 100 S. Holden St. in Warrensburg, at 660-747-3168 or visit www.warrensburg.org/events.
