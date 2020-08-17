David and Lorraine Waters will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 29.
Lorraine Gravitt and David Waters were married Aug. 29, 1970, in Sedalia and lived in Kansas City until June 2018, at which time the couple moved back to Sedalia to be near family. Mr. Waters is son to Bernice Waters of Kansas City and the late James “Fuzzy” Waters, and Mrs. Waters is daughter to Rosa Gravitt and the late Samuel Gravitt.
Mr. Waters worked for Ford Motor Company and retired after 30 years in 2007. Mrs. Waters worked for Healthcare Corporation of America (HCA) (Research Medical Center) as a Human Resources professional and retired after 40 years in 2017.
The couple has three children, Delon Gravitt and Marcus Waters, both of Kansas City, and David Waters Jr., of Sedalia; 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Ms. Waters enjoy traveling and cruising to other countries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple is not hosting a reception at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.