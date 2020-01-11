While Sedalia was not hit with as bad of weather as predicted, it still saw its fair share of ice and snow over the weekend.
Rain began to fall Friday evening in Pettis County which later turned to ice and then snow that continued throughout Saturday. The poor weather conditions led to many businesses closing Saturday. Others announced early closings on Facebook Saturday encouraging residents to stay warm and safe.
The National Weather Service placed the counties of Adair, Chariton, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Macon, Pettis, Randolph, Saline, and Schuyler under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Saturday with a chance of snow expected to continue until midnight and possible additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Residents should plan on slippery road conditions. MoDOT has reported roads in Pettis County remain covered as of early Saturday evening. With many residents staying indoors and out of the bad weather, the Missouri State Highway Patrol had not reported any accidents in Pettis County or surrounding counties as of early Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service recommends residents stay indoors but if a resident has to travel they should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. They should also know let someone know their destination, route and expected time of arrival before leaving their location in the case of their vehicle becoming stuck.
NWS also gave tips to stay safe while driving in poor conditions. When driving, accelerate and decelerate slowly. Do not stop going up a hill or approaching a railroad crossing. Increase following distances by eight to 10 seconds. NWS also recommends walking carefully when outdoors and taking breaks and lifting lighter loads when shoveling snow. Staying dry is also recommended.
According to the NWS, Sunday is expected to have a high near 40 degrees and remain mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low of around 27. Some relief is coming though with the high for Monday expected near 51.
Several churches also will be closed Sunday including Slater Heath Creek Baptist Church, Camp Branch Church of Sedalia, Community of Christ of Marshall, Slater Assembly of God, North Street United Methodist of Marshall and the early service for First Baptist Church of Marshall. The State Fair Community College campus store closed on Saturday and is set to open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All basketball games scheduled on Saturday will be rescheduled for Sunday.
The City of Sedalia will automatically enforce emergency snow routes when 2 or more inches of snow, sleet or freezing rain have accumulated in a 24-hour period, according to the City’s website.
A parking prohibition shall remain in effect until terminated by city announcement or the street has become substantially clear of snow and ice from curb to curb for the length of the entire block. Vehicles parked in violation of a parking prohibition will be ticketed and or towed.
For more information about snow routes, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000.
