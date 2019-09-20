Mr. and Mrs. Claude “J.R.” Webb will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary with a reception, hosted by their children, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Cole Camp Lions Club.
Nancy Cole and Claude Webb were married Sept. 28, 1968, at the Jefferson City Pentecostal Church in Jefferson City, by the Rev. Wyatt.
Pastor Tanner Wiley will renew the couple’s vows at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Cole Camp United Methodist Church.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Webb are retired.
They have two children, Ryan (Erica) Webb, of Cole Camp, and Jessica Webb (Marshal) Buesing, of Sedalia; and five grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend the vow renewal and reception.
