Alma Lee Weikal will observe her 90th birthday May 31.
She was born May 31, 1930, the daughter of William A. and Erba Pace.
Alma was married to the late Robert D. Weikal.
She is a retired paraprofessional from the Sedalia School District 200 and she is a member of the First Christain Church. Alma was involved in Girl Scouts, the Daughters of the American Revolution and she enjoys Bible studies, knitting and genealogy.
Alma has five children, Louetta (Greg) Ditzfeld, of Sedalia, Douglas (Janice) Weikal, of Lee’s Summit, David (Debbie) Weikal, of North Kansas City, and the late Terry Weikal and Sheila Weikal; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Due to social distancing, birthday cards may be sent to Alma at 301 E. Third St., Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
